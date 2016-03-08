Sarri reveals how he helped Napoli to beat Liverpool
05 October at 11:00Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sport after the Blues’ 1-0 win in Europa League yesterday. The Premier League giants took 70 minutes to score against Vidi FC but, in the end, they snatched the three points thanks to a goal of Alvaro Morata: “Morata scored and played very well with his team-mates, that’s a good starting point for him.”
“We created a lot of goal chances but we didn’t score and this can become a problem when we play against the defensive team. It’s normal, but I don’t like the fact that we conceded 2-3 goal chances. Overall, we changed nine players and the performance was positive.”
“The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge was amazing, the crowd is so close to the pitch. The atmosphere in Naples, however, is unique. It’s not easy to play every three days, players can become tired and I like to think that Liverpool were exhausted against Napoli after playing against us in the Premier League.”
