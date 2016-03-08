Paolo Di Canio also had plenty to say regarding Sarri’s Chelsea and their start to the season.“Of course Sarri has explained how to deal with his four-man defence. I don’t think the language barrier could be a problem. David Luiz speaks Portuguese, a similar language to Spanish, and in the end there are not many things you strictly need to know in English to talk with your team-mates. In addition to that, I don’t think Caballero is a safer option than Kepa even if he has no language barriers. If Sarri has chosen Kepa it means that he thinks he is ready to play.Hazard? He has just made return to training after his deserved holidays and he has yet to know in depth Sarri’s tactics. It’s a kind of double standard choice if compared to Kepa but it can be explained differently. Sarri spoke with Hazard, the manager doesn’t want him to get injured. I imagine Sarri must have told him something like: “Look, you will start from the bench and later you’ll show me what you can do.”