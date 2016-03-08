Sarri: Ronaldo trains, evaluation to decide participation against Atleti
25 November at 14:51Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to play against Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.
The Portuguese international missed the Old Lady’s previous league fixture against Atalanta at the weekend as he continued to recover from his calf injury.
Sarri, while talking to the media on the eve of the Turin-based club’s next match against Los Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, has confirmed that the former Real Madrid striker is now training with the team but also revealed that his fitness will be evaluated before making a final call whether he will take part in tomorrow’s match or not.
“Ronaldo trained with his teammates yesterday,” he said. “He is getting better but we will evaluate between today and tomorrow if he has fully recovered to see whether he will take part in tomorrow’s match or not.”
Talking about rivals for Tuesday’s mouth-watering encounter, the former Napoli manager heaped praise on the Spanish outfit and their manager Diego Simeone, who according to him deserves a lot of credit for his work both in domestic and European front.
“Atletico is different compared to Real or Barca,” said Sarri. “They are always competitive and have won this way for a long time. I think Simeone deserves full credit for his work there.”
He added: “I think that if we play thinking of getting a draw from tomorrow’s game, it will be a lot of risk. We have to play without making calculations. Atletico are changing now. They dribble a lot more than they used to. They have players with more technical qualities compared to the past. They are a much more difficult team to face than they used to.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments