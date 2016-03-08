Sarri’s Juve, unattractive and lacking superiority
02 December at 11:25Italian Serie A giants Juventus have now lost their top spot in the league after suffering a shocking result at the weekend where they ended up with a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo while playing at home.
Looking at how the match ended, it is not hard to conclude that the Turin-based outfit must consider themselves very lucky for being able to get a point as they were clearly the second-best.
The most worrying thing for the fans and the club’s hierarchy must be to see the pattern in which the team is playing ever since manager Maurizio Sarri has come in.
The Old Lady have managed to register important victories, both in Italy and in Europe but anyone who would’ve watched those matches can easily conclude that in hardly any of those wins, Sarri’s men looked the better team and the victories were largely down individual superiority.
It was reported in the summer that Juve’s hierarchy let Max Allegri leave the club at the end of last season because during his final days, it was claimed that Juve’s style of play was not attractive any more.
If that was really the case, the question is how much time will be given to Sarri who came in more because of the style of play his team had in the past rather than winning trophies in his career.
Stefano Discreti
