Sarri: 'We can't think of Inter, we're playing against a difficult Bayer'
30 September at 15:15Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said that the side can't think of the Inter game as they gear up to take on a difficult Bayer Leverkusen side in the UEFA Champions League.
The bianconeri are unbeaten in all competitions currently but Inter top the Serie A table with a 100 percent so far this season. Juve were held to a 2-2 draw in their Champions League opener and face Leverkusen in the second game of the campaign.
In the press conference ahead of the Leverkusen game, he talked about the season.
He said: "If one has clear ideas about Bayer Leverkusen he cannot think of Inter . He is a strong team, in the Bundesliga he has the best possession and physical values, for us it will be very difficult. To think of Inter would be a sensational mistake."
"I am always of my idea, in Brescia we did better than with Spal. We were under, we suffered, against a team that is fine and he showed it also in Naples, in these two games our ease of dribbling has increased, now we have to change phase and we have to speed up this dribbling."
On Aaron Ramsey, he said: "He is doing well, he is coming out of a bad, long injury, which cost him months of inactivity. He still has room for improvement, given that he played three pieces of the game after a very long absence."
Go to comments