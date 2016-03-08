Sarri: Win against Inter is past, we must focus on Bologna
18 October at 16:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has asked his players to completely focus on their next league match against Bologna.
Juventus are now the only unbeaten team in the competition after beating Inter Milan in their previous league outing with a 2-1 score line.
While talking to the media on the eve of the match, Sarri said that the win against Inter is history and that all the focus of his players should be on the next match against Bologna.
“I hope it was an important win [against Inter], but it has already passed,” he said. “We need to focus on Bologna now.”
The former Chelsea manager also expressed his admiration for the opponents and also revealed that he is expecting a tough outing despite the Rossoblu’s current table standing where they are placed on the 11th spot with nine matches after seven league games.
“It is going to be a difficult game, more so because it is the first match after the break,” said Sarri. “They are one of the teams I like the most in the league.”
Sarri also revealed that both strikers Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain might start the game on Saturday, but midfielder Aaron Ramsey is likely to sit on the bench.
“I think both of them [Dybala and Higuain] are suitable to play tomorrow,” said Sarri. “Ramsey will start on the bench as he just returned yesterday.”
