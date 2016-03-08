Sassuolo sporting director confirms Roma interest in Berardi
16 July at 09:40Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed Roma's interest in Domenico Berardi and has revealed the club's asking price for the Italian star.
Carnevali was recently talking to Corriere dello Sport about Berardi and he was asked about Roma's interest in the winger. He said: "There is no situation standing. Roma have talked to the entourage of the player, but we have never received anything.
"We talked some time ago with them and with the entourage. But we do not have much intention to deprive ourselves of Berardi because we have already sold Politano.If there should be an offer we will evaluate it, but if for Politano we have received twenty-eight million, Berardi is not worth less. We'd want about thirty."
AC Milan and Fiorentina have also drawn links with Berardi.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
