Sassuolo winger wants Roma move
07 July at 13:15Serie A giants Roma are reportedly close to signing Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, with the player willing to move to the giallorossi.
Berardi has become an important player for the neroverdi over the last two seasons and he has rise up through the club's ranks after he joined as a youngster in 2010.
Corriere dello Sport report that Roma are close to signing Berardi this summer, with the Italian intent on signing for the capital city based outfit.
A fee between the two clubs hasn't been agreed yet, but an agreement is close with talks on going.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments