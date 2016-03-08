Schär proposed to AC Milan: between price tag and Giampaolo's answer
16 July at 21:30
After completing the purchase of Ismael Bennacer from Empoli, Milan will focus on finding a new central defender. As always, the tracks that lead to Dejan Lovren and Dayot Upamecano remain alive, but the Rossoneri are also probing alternative names.
According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, in the meeting a few days ago with the CEO of SportsTotal, there was not only talk about Dayot Upamecano, but also another defender: Fabian Schär.
The Swiss defender currently plays for Newcastle and just like Upamecano, he was also proposed to Milan. His price tag is set at around €15m, and he's not considered unsellable by the English side.
Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara took note of this opportunity and submitted it to coach Marco Giampaolo, who will give his answer on the matter very soon. Of course, Upamecano would be the dream choice, but his price tag remains high.
