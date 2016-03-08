Schick's agent confirms Premier League interest but insists 'he will stay at Roma'
30 January at 13:50Patrik Schick is having a disappointing season at Roma and in the past couple of days, rumours have arisen about his possible move to the Premier League, in particular, Cardiff. However, the player's agent Pavel Paska ruled out a move from the Stadio Olimpico.
"I exclude that Patrik will leave Roma before the expiration of his contract. Just yesterday I spoke with two Premier League clubs but I had to refuse them. Cardiff was not among them," he said to a Czech sports portal.
"Patrik is working to do well. Tomorrow he should have a chance in the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina. He wants to make the most of every opportunity.
