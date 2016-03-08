It was in the buildup of a clash between the two teams when two Roma ultras decided to attack Sean Cox, for really no reason at all. The injuries sustained by the Liverpool supporter were at times life-threatening, painting a picture of how brutal the attack was.

"On Wednesday, I will go to trial, I want to see the man who did this face-by-face. I will be there with my son. My husband would have done the same for me, we know that he will never be the same person, but we will keep fighting. Sean sees double, sometimes triple, he can't speak but he understands everything. His body is also paralyzed," she said in an interview.