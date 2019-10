Seedorf: I love Milan, good luck to Pioli

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s legendary midfielder Clarence Seedorf has wished new manager Stefano Pioli ‘good luck’ for his new job at the San Siro.The 43-year-old, who has also managed Milan in 2014, while talking to Sky Sports , expressed his hope of seeing his former club to ‘where they belong’."We are always too quick to make judgments,” he said. “I wish good luck to Pioli. I love Milan. When you change a coach, I am sorry but it is a defeat for everyone. All we want to see is Milan to return where they belong. I know it is going to be tough and it will take some time. So I wish good luck to Pioli.”Seedorf has spent 10 seasons at the club making 300 league appearances from 2002 to 2012 and scoring 47 goals.