Seedorf: I love Milan, good luck to Pioli
10 October at 13:55Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s legendary midfielder Clarence Seedorf has wished new manager Stefano Pioli ‘good luck’ for his new job at the San Siro.
The 43-year-old, who has also managed Milan in 2014, while talking to Sky Sports, expressed his hope of seeing his former club to ‘where they belong’.
"We are always too quick to make judgments,” he said. “I wish good luck to Pioli. I love Milan. When you change a coach, I am sorry but it is a defeat for everyone. All we want to see is Milan to return where they belong. I know it is going to be tough and it will take some time. So I wish good luck to Pioli.”
Seedorf has spent 10 seasons at the club making 300 league appearances from 2002 to 2012 and scoring 47 goals.
