Senegal manager criticises Inter after Keita Balde miss

In fact, once Senegal understood their mistake, it was too late for them to do anything. Cisse has revealed that Inter have refused to send the player, as the request never got to them in time.

“But here it's our fault and we will not hide it. Next time we will try to do better. We tried to convince them to release him, they did not want to. They referred to the regulation, saying it was late," Cisse concluded.

"Inter? They could at least make an effort to get him [Balde] here. I have club presidents who call me to reach a consensus so that players arrive in camp one day late. We always experience that with the clubs.