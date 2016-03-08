Sensi to Inter a done deal: signatures today
28 June at 10:00
Late last night, there was a new meeting between Sassuolo and Inter to try and unlock the Sensi negotiations. The player, who's now just a step away, has already found an agreement with the Nerazzurri, who are now working on the last details.
At the end of the meeting, Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio was intercepted by one of Calciomercato.com's reporters: "It was just a dinner with friends tonight. Sensi? Let's see. Financial Fair Play? We are always calm," he stated. Sassuolo's Giovanni Rossi added that "we are well on the way".
As learned by Calciomercato.com, the two sides reached an agreement on the transfer last night. In fact, the signatures are scheduled for today (Friday), and thus an official announcement could soon arrive about the matter.
After being heavily linked with AC Milan, Sensi is now ready to join the city rivals, with the Rossoneri moving for other targets (mainly Torreira).
