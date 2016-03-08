Serginho: 'Gattuso right man for AC Milan, Nesta and Romagnoli are different'

In an interview with Sky Italia , former AC Milan full-back Serginho spoke about his old club's season so far, under the helm of Gennaro Gattuso.

"Milan? The started the season poorly, but then new players arrived and Gattuso was able to find the right balance along with these. The team has found great continuity, though the derby is a special game, so let's forget about it.

"The club needs a strong company, a good environment in the locker room and great players. Rino has won a lot with Milan, he knows the importance of the shirt, so he has everything one needs to change the team's mentality.

"Paqueta? It's all thanks to Leonardo. I followed him in Brazil a lot, and he has great qualities, Italian football with its tactics will improve him. He will need time to get to the highest level.

"Romagnoli? He's a great defender and he's growing a lot. Nesta? They have different characteristics but they are both great defenders. Alessio is young, he can grow to become as good as Nesta and Maldini," he concluded.