Serginho to CM: 'Leo Duarte can be the next Thiago Silva for Milan'

31 July at 15:35
Former AC Milan player Serginho has talked exclusively to Calciomercato's Daniele Longo and has given his opinion about new Milan signing Leo Duarte and what he might bring to the table.

Serginho has had a massive role to play in bringing Duarte to Milan and the club's good relations with Flamengo have also played a key role as this happens months after the signing of Lucas Paqueta.

In the interview that Serginho gave to CM, he said: ''Duarte? He is a player with great personality, he is 23 years old and more than 85 presences with Flamengo. It still has plenty of room for growth. Milan believed it and made a huge purchase.

"The new Thiago Silva? Hopefully, he is Brazilian too and all Brazilian defenders need to adapt.

On the interest from Roma in the player, he said: "Roma? Yes, there was the possibility, but Milan anticipated everyone. The negotiation has been going on for three months with several scouts following the player. Holder? I believe he is ready to be part of the group, but Giampaolo will decide for ownership."

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.