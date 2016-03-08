Serginho to CM: 'Leo Duarte can be the next Thiago Silva for Milan'
31 July at 15:35Former AC Milan player Serginho has talked exclusively to Calciomercato's Daniele Longo and has given his opinion about new Milan signing Leo Duarte and what he might bring to the table.
Serginho has had a massive role to play in bringing Duarte to Milan and the club's good relations with Flamengo have also played a key role as this happens months after the signing of Lucas Paqueta.
In the interview that Serginho gave to CM, he said: ''Duarte? He is a player with great personality, he is 23 years old and more than 85 presences with Flamengo. It still has plenty of room for growth. Milan believed it and made a huge purchase.
"The new Thiago Silva? Hopefully, he is Brazilian too and all Brazilian defenders need to adapt.
On the interest from Roma in the player, he said: "Roma? Yes, there was the possibility, but Milan anticipated everyone. The negotiation has been going on for three months with several scouts following the player. Holder? I believe he is ready to be part of the group, but Giampaolo will decide for ownership."
