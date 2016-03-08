Sergio Ramos: 'Cristiano Ronaldo has never called me to Juventus'
10 June at 14:55Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has revealed that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has never called him to Juventus.
The Spaniard was linked with a Los Blancos exit some days ago but he has already shut down rumors, saying that he wants to stay at the club. Reports had linked him with a move to Juventus.
But in an interview with SportMediaSet recently, Ramos has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo never asked him to come to the bianconeri when rumors about his potential Real exit were swirling around two weeks ago.
Ramos said: "With Cristiano Ronaldo I always had a great relationship. But I continued with Real Madrid, the market rumors- let's leave them aside. Has CR7 called me to Juventus? No, no."
The 33-year-old defender played in 28 La Liga games this season, scoring as many as six goals playing at centre-back.
