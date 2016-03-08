Sergio Ramos defends himself: 'I wanted to force a foul, not a booking'

tadic, ajax, fermato, sergio ramos, real madrid, 2018/19
15 February at 19:40
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has defended his statement about deliberately getting yellow-carded in the first leg of the Los Blancos' game against Ajax in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

While UEFA have opened investigations into what the Spaniard said, Ramos has come out to defend what he had said and what exactly he meant when he did indeed get yellow-carded to make sure he would play the first leg of the next round.

He told Marca: "I'm surprised about all this, I meant to have forced the foul, a foul that was inevitable, not to have forced the booking. I knew I was risking a card and a disqualification, but I had no alternative.

"88 minutes, with a game and a qualification still open, so I said that I would have lied if I said I did not know how to take a disqualification, as I knew I had no other option to do it.

"If I wanted to force the ban, I could have done it in the group stage, in the match against Roma because we were already qualified as first in the group and the last match with CSKA was irrelevant, a match for which I have not been summoned."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.