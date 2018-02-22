Serie A defender announces AC Milan move
27 May at 15:45Sampdoria defender Ivan Strinic has announced that he will be moving to AC Milan in the summer. The Croatian talked to 24 to reveal that he will be wearing the rossoneri shirt from the next campaign: “Now that the season is over I can say that I’ve signed a new contract with AC Milan and I am not a Sampdoria player anymore. My contract with AC Milan will be valid for the next three years and I think AC Milan will announce my signing after the World Cup.”
“When your contract is about to expire a club have two options: they can decide to let you play anyway or they can decide to leave you on the sidelines until the end of the season. Sampdoria opted for the second option and that’s why I only played three games in the second part of the season. AC Milan wanted to sign me and told me that my playing time was not important for them. They trusted me and this is the most important thing for me.”
