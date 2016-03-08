Serie A getting ready: foreigners back, training sessions from May
11 April at 14:00As expected, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the extension of restrictive measures until May 3 and this is also valid for the world of sport and, consequently, of football.
Before that date, it will not be possible for athletes to train in the various sports centres, which is why it seems plausible that May 4th could be the right date for the resumption of normal activities of footballers and coaches. This is a hypothesis also advocated by the Minister of Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, in an open letter sent to Il Mattino (via goal.com).
"In the deep conviction that our athletes, able-bodied and disabled, will return to win and honour the Tricolor soon, inside and outside the competition fields, I would like to warn the Federations and other subjects of the sports system so that the resumption of training and activities takes place, presumably from May 4, in the strictest compliance with the safety requirements that will be identified in agreement with the health authorities and scientific bodies," he wrote.
For their part, Serie A clubs have taken precautions by recalling those players who left abroad: many of them have already returned to Italy and, as per protocol, will have to stay in isolation for another 14 days. Those who have not yet returned will do so no later that on Easter Monday.
Waiting for the league campaign to restart (in this regard, the date could be either May 30 or June 2) the clubs will be able to devote themselves to the complete sanitation of the training centres, taking advantage of the time available to comply with the safety rules that are more necessary than ever to avoid the further spread of the Coronavirus.
Furthermore, as established by the FIGC Medical COmmission, there will be particular attention from the clinical point of view to the resumption of training for those players infected and then healed, who will be followed closely according to specific protocols and appropriate to the severity of the infections.
