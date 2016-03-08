Serie A president: 'Marotta is an ideal candidate for us'
05 October at 18:15Serie A president Gaetano Micciche has revealed that Beppe Marotta would have been perfect for taking up a role at the Serie A committee.
Marotta recently announced a rather shocking exit from Juventus as the club's CEO after the Old Lady picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Napoli in the Serie A this past weekend.
Micciche was recently talking to a Serie A assembly and he was asked to speak about Beppe Marotta's Juventus exit and where he could work in the future.
He said: "Massimo Moratti is one of the most important people. not only of sport but of the whole Italian economic system. He is a figure that has respect for everyone, is a person of great quality.
"Then among other things, and last but not least, he belongs to a passionate family of sports. He is the ideal candidate for everything, but not only as president of the Federation but for any other important Italian offices.
"I also find it normal right now, he has also had a very serious loss, he feels that he was very involved in the company activity, which is one of the most important clubs at European level. But then in two years we will see."
