Serie A, Rocchi: 'VAR is important but the final decision is always the referees'
03 December at 15:45Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi discussed the role of the referee and VAR in an interview with Italian media outlet Radio Radio via Calciomercato.com today.
“Being a referee is one of the most difficult things in the world, I can say that, and I stress it.”
Rocchi then touched on VAR and his thoughts on it.
“Personally, I think I can represent the opinion of any referee at our level, VAR is a fabulous tool, it has made our lives easier and also more calm from certain points of view. It's clear, as for all things you can improve and you can do better, but I guarantee it's a fabulous tool.”
Rocchi, who was awarded the best referee of last season at the Gran Galà del Calcio, also responded to Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, who in the last referee-coach discussion, asked who officiates the match, the referee or VAR.
"The referee always and indisputably officiates the game. VAR gives you an important and fundamental support sometimes, but the final decision is always the referees.”
Rocchi is often considered one of the best and most impartial referees in Serie A.
Apollo Heyes
