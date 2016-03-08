Sevilla star set to arrive in Rome later today
14 August at 12:40Sevilla's French World Cup winning star Steven N'Zonzi is set to arrive in Rome later today, ahead of a move to the giallorossi this summer.
We have previously reported that Roma have now struck a deal with Sevilla to sign N'Zonzi and they will trigger his release clause of 35 million euros and will pay the Spanish side 30 million euros plus a bonuc fee of 5 million euros.
N'Zonzi will arrive in Roma later today to finalize his move to the side from the capital.
The midfielder did not train with Sevilla earlier today and at 11am, he arrived at the airport in Sevilla to travel to Rome. N'Zonzi will arrive at the Rome airport at 13:30 later today.
N'Zonzi will sign a four-year deal at the club after undergoing a medical soon.
