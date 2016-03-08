Sevilla step up their pursuit of Napoli's Rog: the details

According to was has been learned by Calciomercato.com , Sevilla have raised the pressure as they want to close the deal for Rog. Contacts have not only intensified with the player's agent, but also with Napoli. It looks like the formula of the deal will be a loan with an option to buy.

However, the Spanish side is looking for a discount on the buy-out option. The request of Napoli exceeds €20m, while Sevilla are willing to offer a few million less. Despite this gap, the deal is very likely to go through, as Sevilla have taken the lead in the race ahead of Schalke, who seemed destined to sign the player just a few weeks ago.

Marko Rog at the centre of Napoli's transfer market. The Croatian midfielder has attracted the interest of Sevilla and Schalke 04, having had little space at the Partenopei so far this season.