Shakhtar star hints at Roma move

26 August at 20:45
The agent of Shakhtar Donetsk star Taison has opened up about interest from Roma and a potential move to the giallorossi this summer.

Diego Perrotti has sustained an injury which will keep him out for around 45-60 days, Roma have confirmed and this could lead to them taking a dip in the market to replace the winger. One of the names in the radar is Taison.

The Brazilian has played under Paulo Fonseca during their days together back at Shakhtar and in an interview that his agent ​Fabricio Dornelles gave to Romapress, he talked about a move to Roma.

He said: "We are negotiating, Rome is interested and it is possible that the operation will be defined this week. Price? No, we haven't talked about it with Shakhtar yet."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

let me go!.. thanks God for everything

A post shared by Taison Barcellos Freda (@taisonfreda7) on

Taison himself has hinted at his desire to leave Shakhtar as he posted a photo on Instagram which was titled as 'Let Me go' - a sign that he wants Shakhtar to sell him to Roma soon.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.