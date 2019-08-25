Shakhtar star hints at Roma move
26 August at 20:45The agent of Shakhtar Donetsk star Taison has opened up about interest from Roma and a potential move to the giallorossi this summer.
Diego Perrotti has sustained an injury which will keep him out for around 45-60 days, Roma have confirmed and this could lead to them taking a dip in the market to replace the winger. One of the names in the radar is Taison.
The Brazilian has played under Paulo Fonseca during their days together back at Shakhtar and in an interview that his agent Fabricio Dornelles gave to Romapress, he talked about a move to Roma.
He said: "We are negotiating, Rome is interested and it is possible that the operation will be defined this week. Price? No, we haven't talked about it with Shakhtar yet."
Taison himself has hinted at his desire to leave Shakhtar as he posted a photo on Instagram which was titled as 'Let Me go' - a sign that he wants Shakhtar to sell him to Roma soon.
