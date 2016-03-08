Shevchenko slams Higuain after Chelsea move
25 January at 11:10Former AC Milan and Chelsea star Andriy Shevchenko has discussed Gonzalo Higuain’s Chelsea move with Il Giornale: “AC Milan can reach the Champions League also without him. However, with the Argentinean, it would have been easier”.
“Piatek or Higuain? It doesn’t change a lot. They are two great finishers. Higuain helps the team more but both ara capable of scoring many goals. One has more physical strength, the other his more pace. Higuain has written many pages in the history of football, Piatek is a promising footballer who has already shown what he is capable of doing”.
“I don’t know the reason of the crisis between Higuain and Chelsea. Everybody has highs and lows, but I don’t know what happened. Both him and Bonucci left AC Milan, the only thing I know is that wearing the AC Milan shirt has always been a honour and should always be considered as an honour”.
