Simeone: 'Juventus isn't only about Ronaldo, Godin will play'
11 March at 18:45Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that Juventus are not only about Ronaldo and has confirmed that Diego Godin will feature for the Los Rojiblancos.
Atleti are currently 2-0 up on aggregate in the tie, after goals from Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez handed them a crucial advantage heading into the second leg in Turin.
Ahead of the game in Turin, Simeone was talking at the pre-game press conference and he revealed that Juventus doesn't mean only Ronaldo.
He said: "Juve is not just Ronaldo, he has many champions with very experienced men. They have great quality ahead, Bernardeschi, Dybala, Douglas, who can accompany Mandzukic and Ronaldo, they all deserve our attention."
About Godin and his fitness, Simeone said: "He's fine, today he will train with the group. I imagine that tomorrow he will be in the field."
He told that elimination from the Champions League will be a massive failure. He said: "The elimination would be a failure, they are two games, they have to be experienced as a match time, we will have to make better use of the opportunities built over the first leg."
