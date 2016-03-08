In an interview with the weekly magazine Fourigioco , Diego Simeone's sister (Natalia) spoke about a potential return to Inter for Diego, revealing that he wants to do so.

"Sooner or later, he will coach Inter. He has said this as well, it's just a matter of time. He likes the place, the environment and living in Milan. Inter is a team that he really wants to coach, but he was also very close to Lazio.

"Atletico Madrid? In the end, passion always wins. Diego has been at Atletico Madrid for seven years, he's one of the best coaches in the world, but he stays where he thinks there is still work to be done," Natalia Simeone concluded.

Simeone's contract with Atletico Madrid is valid until 2020, after he requested to shorten the initial renewal until 2022. This has sparked the rumours about him moving elsewhere.