Simone Pepe: 'Scudetto will be a three-way race'

Simone Pepe, Juventus
31 August at 15:45
In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato, Simone Pepe has said that the Scudetto will be a three-way race this season.

Napoli picked up a 4-3 win over Fiorentina last weekend, while Juventus won 1-0 at Parma. Inter too impressed in their 4-0 over as Romelu Lukaku scored a goal on his debut.

Pepe gave an interview to Calciomercato and he was asked about the differences between Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, he said: "With Conte we worked more on a tactical level, Allegri was better at managing the group". 

On the Scudetto, the former Juve man said: "Great, from all points of view. Even at Inter he remodeled the environment, I was at San Siro on Monday and there were 65,000 people, those who hadn't made the most in recent years had a great game. 

"It is never easy to win, Lecce has played a very good game. For the Scudetto, Juventus is favored, he knows how to win, he won for many years and he has a battleship, he has a very strong team. The others are gearing up to put the Bianconeri in difficulty. Inter and Napoli have improved, it will be a three-way race ”. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.