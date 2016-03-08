Simone Pepe: 'Scudetto will be a three-way race'
31 August at 15:45In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato, Simone Pepe has said that the Scudetto will be a three-way race this season.
Napoli picked up a 4-3 win over Fiorentina last weekend, while Juventus won 1-0 at Parma. Inter too impressed in their 4-0 over as Romelu Lukaku scored a goal on his debut.
Pepe gave an interview to Calciomercato and he was asked about the differences between Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, he said: "With Conte we worked more on a tactical level, Allegri was better at managing the group".
On the Scudetto, the former Juve man said: "Great, from all points of view. Even at Inter he remodeled the environment, I was at San Siro on Monday and there were 65,000 people, those who hadn't made the most in recent years had a great game.
"It is never easy to win, Lecce has played a very good game. For the Scudetto, Juventus is favored, he knows how to win, he won for many years and he has a battleship, he has a very strong team. The others are gearing up to put the Bianconeri in difficulty. Inter and Napoli have improved, it will be a three-way race ”.
