Bologna star Simone Verdi has arrived in Rome to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Serie A giants Napoli.Verdi has been linked with a move to Napoli over the last few months, but had also drawn links with Inter Milan this summer. He has been a vital part of Bologna's side, scoring ten times and assisting ten times this season.The Italian midfielder arrived for medical at the Villa Stuart in Rome this morning, as he nears a switch to Napoli.The fee is about 25 million euros and if the medical goes well, the deal will be announced by tomorrow.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)