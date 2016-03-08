Simone Verdi arrives for Napoli medical
11 June at 14:15Bologna star Simone Verdi has arrived in Rome to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Serie A giants Napoli.
Verdi has been linked with a move to Napoli over the last few months, but had also drawn links with Inter Milan this summer. He has been a vital part of Bologna's side, scoring ten times and assisting ten times this season.
The Italian midfielder arrived for medical at the Villa Stuart in Rome this morning, as he nears a switch to Napoli.
The fee is about 25 million euros and if the medical goes well, the deal will be announced by tomorrow.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
