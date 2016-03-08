Six postponed Serie A games including Derby d'Italia to be played this weekend
04 March at 16:30Inter CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to gathered reporters as he left the League Council meeting held at the Coni headquarters in Rome, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"The aim is to complete the league as regularly as possible, bearing in mind the serious health emergency facing our country. We sail on sight, we are waiting for a further decree from the government, that of the closed doors, which could be the only way to complete the league.”
This weekend the six matches postponed last weekend will be played. The following games will be played: Milan-Genoa, Udinese-Florentina, Sampdoria-Verona, Parma-SPAL, Sassuolo-Brescia and the highly anticipated Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter, which will be played on Sunday night.
The League council met today in order to establish what would happen to the postponed games, due to fears from some that the league’s regularity was disrupted by the decision. Inter still don’t have a date for their game against Sampdoria.
Apollo Heyes
