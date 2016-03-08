Skriniar girlfriend on Instagram: 'I hate Juventus' - watch

25 March at 12:10

Barbora Hroncekova, the girlfriend of Inter defender Milan Skriniar is in the middle of a storm after that she wrote "I hate Juventus" on Instagram. Mrs. Skriniar was replying to some questions of her followers on the popular social media when one of them asked: "Do you like Juventus and Dybala?"The reply was pretty straightforward: "I hate Juventus!".



Of course, fans of the Old Lady are unhappy with the behavior of Lady Skriniar while Inter fans are even happier to have the solid rock Slovakia defender in their team. Fans of the Nerazzurri hope the club won't sell Skriniar in the summer as rumours about a possible offer of Manchester City have recently emerged.
 

