Skriniar: Guardiola prepares highest offer in City's history but Inter star set to reject move to the Etihad
25 March at 13:25Milan Skriniar is determined to reject a move to Manchester City in the summer, Il Corriere Dello Sport reports. The Slovakia star is reported to be one of Manchester City's top summer targets for next season with Pep Guardiola who is ready to table the biggest offer in the history of the club.
According to reports in Italy, Spain, and the UK, Manchester City are ready to offer € 100 million to secure the services of the solid rock defender in the summer but the 24-year-old seems determined to refuse a move to the Etihad Stadium in order to remain at Inter.
Skriniar has recently signed a € 3 million-a-year contract extension with Inter and according to Corriere Dello Sport he wants to remain at the club at least for one more season. Real Madrid are also being linked with securing his services but Skriniar is not considering a move away from the San Siro next summer.
