Inter star reveals Man Utd bid
21 June at 12:35Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar has revealed that he is happy the club has rejected an offer from Manchester United for him and he is happy to stay at the San Siro this summer.
Skriniar has become one of the Serie A's best defenders since his arrival from Sampdoria last summer. His performances have helped him capture the attention of the two Manchester clubs. Skriniar appeared in every single Serie A game last season, scoring four times too.
In an interview that Skriniar gave to the Slovakian Football Website, he confirmed that he is happy that the nerazzurri have rejected an offer from United and he is happy to stay at the club.
He said: "I am happy and proud to have been linked with Manchester United, but I'm even happier that Inter has decided to refuse their offer and I am very happy to stay here. "
Not just United, but Skriniar has also drawn links with Manchester City and Barcelona in the past.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Here is a gallery of Man Utd's Serie A targets
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments