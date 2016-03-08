Skriniar: 'What happens in the national team remains there. Higuain a great striker'
19 October at 12:50Inter Skriniar Milan Skriniar spoke to ESPN about his recent incident in the national team, which led to the resignation of Slovakia's coach Kozak, as well as the upcoming derby matchup against Milan on Sunday evening in Serie A.
"What happens in the national team remains in the national team, Slovakia is one thing and Inter is another. International duty is now over and I am focused on the derby only," he said.
"We are working hard for the match against Milan. We have to win to lengthen the series of six wins in a row. We want to get as high as possible, I do not care where Milan will be and am only concentrated on us, we can still grow.
"Higuain? It will be important not to concede, not only from him but from all their attackers. He is a great striker, one of the best in Italy, but we must avoid conceding.
"What I think of the Milan derby? It is important. I remember the first one, it was fun, we won 3-2, it was great for us and our fans. The second derby ended 0-0, I hope now to win the third. We have to show we are stronger, we believe we are better than a year ago, but we have to show it on the pitch," Skriniar concluded.
