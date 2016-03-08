SMS to Juve: Bianconeri offer two counterparts to convince Lazio
09 June at 12:45Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a target for the new Juventus side under the likely guidance of Maurizio Sarri. However, a deal to bring the Serbian to Turin will be difficult, given the toughness of Claudio Lotito as a negotiator. Due to this, the move that seemed to be on its way to completion has slowed down in the last weeks, despite the player already having an agreement with the Serie A champions.
Lotito's demand for his jewel is 100 million euros, while Juve is ready to reach 60 million. A meeting point could be reached by the inclusion of two technical counterparts in the deal. According to Corriere della Sera, the Bianconeri could sacrifice either Spinazzola or Cristian Romero, Genoa's centre-back blocked by Juve in January, who will likely arrive this summer.
Interest is high in Milinkovic-Savic, despite a somewhat not so spectacular season with Lazio. Besides Juventus, there are also reports of PSG's interest in the midfielder, as Leonardo, who is close to returning to the French club, is a great admirer of the Serbian international.
