"If Juve can win Champions League now that they have Ronaldo? No, I don't think so. I don't think that a single player can change everything, even if we all know Ronaldo. Juve have done well in Champions League in the past years, but one more player can't win it for them.

"There are teams stronger than Juventus. However, for the league, I would be surprised if the didn't win it, but for the Champions League, I think they will need more than just Ronaldo.

"In my opinion, CR7 won't have any problems in Italy, he has the quality and he's very professional. He will soon adapt, I'm convinced of this, there's no way he can't succeed," Sneijder concluded.