Soulé already black and white: 'Happy for this big step, come on Juve'
28 December at 20:00First move for the new Juve: Matias Soulé, in fact, is in all respects a Juventus player. Paratici has defeated competition from half of Europe, grabbing the 2003 born player from the Argentine Velez Sarsfield (via calciomercato).
Soulé is in town and is now ready to start his new adventure. The boy made himself official , posting on his Instagram profile a photo that portrays him with the new shirt in the black and white dressing room. "Happy for this big step, thanks to everyone who supports me and always accompanies me in my dreams. Come on Juve."
Now the youngster is ready to prove his worth on the field. The young outsider, therefore, is ready to put himself out there for Juventus. He will start in the youth, probably in the spring, and will try to carve out space in the formation Under-23 that plays in Group A of Series C .
Anthony Privetera
