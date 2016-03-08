Southampton star Gabbiadini likely to make Serie A return: the situation
05 June at 13:40Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has had a disappointing career at the South Coast of England, despite the promising start to life at St. Mary's. As things stand, reports have linked him with a move back to Italy and he is likely to head back to the Serie A this summer.
Corriere dello Sport have linked Fiorentina with a move for Gabbiadini and the La Viola see the former Napoli man as a prime target this summer.
Tuttosport though, have linked Lazio with a move for the Saints striker, with the club confident that they can help the player rediscover his form. Lotito enjoys a good relationship with his Southampton counterparts and he could make the deal happen.
Torino have also drawn links with the player as Mirko Valdifiori and Davide Baselli reportedly urged the Italian to join the club.
And fresh reports have also linked Parma to the striker, stating that Gabbiadini will cost 15 million euros to potential suitors this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments