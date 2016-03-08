SPAL, concrete interest in signing Torino’s Falque on loan in January
14 January at 11:10Italian Serie A outfit SPAL are interested in signing league rivals Torino’s veteran winger Iago Falque in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the ongoing campaign where he has lost his spot in the starting XI under manager Walter Mazzarri.
As per the latest report, SPAL have approached Torino to sign Falque on loan in the January transfer window.
The Spain U21 international is the second Torino player SPAL are interested in signing after defender Kevin Bonifazi.
Falque has been with Torino since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals AS Roma for a reported transfer fee of €6 million.
Since then, the left-footed winger has represented his current club in 108 matches in all competitions, managing to score 32 times along with providing 21 assists.
