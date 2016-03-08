Spalletti hints at more signings for Inter
30 July at 14:15Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has hinted that the club will look to sign more players this summer.
The nerazzurri have made six summer signings already and have been linked with the likes of Matteo Darmian, Mateo Kovacic and Arturo Vidal. The club have signed Stefan de Vrij from Lazio on a free transfer, Radja Nainggolan has arrived from Roma and Matteo Politano has been acquired on a loan deal from Sassuolo, among others.
In an interview that Spalletti recently have to Sportmediaset, he revealed that the club could well sign more players this summer despite having signed six players already.
He said: " There can be reinforcements, but there are difficulties and things to complete.
"It is important to play well in the league and to do it, it takes certain characteristics, a number of players just to cover all competitions".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
