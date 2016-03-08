Spalletti: 'Just because I don't want to talk, doesn't mean I slapped Marotta'
02 February at 10:45Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has revealed that just because he doesn't prefer to talk about his relationship with Beppe Marotta doesn't mean he has slapped him.
Rumors have it that the relationship between Spalletti and Marotta is about to hit rock-bottom, as Inter failed to make a single January signing and got knocked out of the Coppa Italia at the hands of Lazio.
Tuttosport's edition of today has quotes from Spalletti. He talked about his relationship with Marotta: "I said I that I want to keep things between us. Does it mean that I slapped Marotta? I said there are things you can handle.
"You already know about it because Marotta spoke about it, the player. If you can keep some things, always comes a bit clearer.It is clear that if I do not make results, I am the first to suffer the consequences, but we defend Inter."
Inter's next game sees them face Bologna in a bid to close the gap on 2nd placed Napoli and go further clear of fourth placed AC Milan, who face Roma tomorrow.
