After the victory away at PSV, Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Italia about his side's performance.

"If you give space to PSV, they have an important physicality and players that are good with the head, so we chose to decide our moments in order to lower ourselves, we did well enough.

"I want to congratulate Nainggolan because I saw him on the right level. He had an injury that previously punished him. Politano? He was also good, as well as Brozovic and Vecino, although we could play the ball better forward rather than back again.

"Icardi? He has precise characteristics. He has no weaknesses in his finishing, then he's perfect. However, sometimes, like in the second half, he has to think more about what to do to help the midfield. He must do this more often," Spalletti concluded.

Inter won the game 2-1 after Icardi scored the winner in the second half.