The Nerazzurri are very grateful to the Tuscan, who helped them earn Champions League qualification after a last-gasp 3-2 win over Lazio last night.

The win was enough to hand them fourth place thanks to their head-to-head record with Lazio.

Spalletti is seen as the man who helped guide Inter back to the promised land with a season that was well above expectations.

He and his people will meet with the Beneamata’s directors this week, but it appears that the two sides have already reached an agreement in principle.

The former Roma, Sampdoria and Udinese Coach originally had a deal that would keep him in Milan until June 2019, but he is now expected to stick around for far longer.

He has helped return the Nerazzurri to Europe’s elite after a six-year exile, the Milanese side being eliminated by Marseille back in 2012, and a late Brandao goal.