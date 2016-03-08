Spanish starlet on Barcelona's agenda could arrive in Naples tomorrow
19 June at 11:25Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz is reportedly set to arrive in Naples, amidst rumors of a switch to the partenopei.
The 22-year-old Ruiz was impressive for Betis last season and scored four times, assisting six times after having appeared 34 times in the La Liga. His performances for the Spanish club have attracted interest from Napoli.
Corriere dello Sport say that the midfielder could arrive in Naples tomorrow ahead of a move to Napoli this summer.
It is believed that Ruiz is all but set to seal a switch to the Naples based this summer, despite interest from Barcelona. And while the player is currently on a holiday, Napoli have met with him and personal terms have already been agreed with them.
A fee between the two clubs is yet to be agreed, but a move is expected to be complete.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
