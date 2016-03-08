Spinazzola: 'Roma is a club I have always admired, this team will go very high'

New Roma signing Leonardo Spinazzola has talked about the decision to join the club from Juventus.In the recent press conference that the Italian full-back was involved in, he talked about a lot of things. One of those things was his admiration for the giallorossi.He said: "The ways of the Lord are endless, but Rome is a great society that I have always admired. It's a job, there are budgets. You never know every year, but I have a dream already this year, and I hope it will come true: with this team we will go very high. Then there are also Europeans, for us Italians it is a very important year."On the project that the club has undertaken, he said: "The director told me his project and that of the company before I signed. He told me that there are important bases, that there will be more young Italian boys, a very important thing."Then there is also the new coach. Winning is difficult everywhere, there are teams equipped like Roma or more, but we all start from scratch, the field will tell us where we will end up."

On Gonzalo Higuain's possible move to Roma, he said: can't talk about it, the manager is on a mission. I can say that you should be fine with this."