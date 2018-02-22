Spurs and Roma make contact to sign Inter defender
28 May at 16:45Aleksandar Kolarov is not immune to injuries and AS Roma does not want to spend one more season without a backup option. For this reason, the Giallorossi have identified Dalbert as an interesting option.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma has already called Inter to test the ground and requested for a loan signing of Dalber which will include an option of signing him on a permanent transfer.
The Brazilian full-back was identified as a target for AS Roma by their director Monchi. However, the Nerazzurri have rejected the proposal and have sent a negative reply to AS Roma.
Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham all tried to sign him, but they have all received negative responses. Inter have no intention or plans to sell Dalbert as he is an important player at the club and believe Dalber has an important role to play for the Nerazzurri next season.
This will come as a play for AS Roma, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham.
