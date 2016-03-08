Spurs warned as Wolves in advanced talks to sign €27 Inter midfielder
18 July at 14:40Wolves are close to signing Inter star Joao Mario, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Premier League side have opened talks with the Nerazzurri who aim to sell the Portuguese star for about € 27 million. If Wolves offer as much, Inter would take two minutes to say yes.
Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes is closely following negotiations as the Chinese owners of the club have a stake in the agent's company.
Joao Mario spent the last six months on loan at West Ham but the Hammers failed to make his move permanent for € 30 million.
Joao Mario has no future at Inter and the Nerazzurri are trying to sell him for a fair price given that they signed the Portuguese star for € 40 million two years ago.
Tottenham made a loan offer to sign Joao Mario earlier this summer but Inter are only looking to sell the 25-year-old on a permanent deal and Jorge Mendes is trying to help the Nerazzurri to close the deal. Spurs need some midfield reinforcement in case their star Dembélé leaves North London in the summer.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments