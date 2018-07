Wolves are close to signing Inter star Joao Mario, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Premier League side have opened talks with the Nerazzurri who aim to sell the Portuguese star for about € 27 million. If Wolves offer as much, Inter would take two minutes to say yes.Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes is closely following negotiations as the Chinese owners of the club have a stake in the agent's company.​Joao Mario has no future at Inter and the Nerazzurri are trying to sell him for a fair price given that they signed the Portuguese star for € 40 million two years ago.​Tottenham made a loan offer to signand Jorge Mendes is trying to help the Nerazzurri to close the deal. Spurs need some midfield reinforcement in case their star Dembélé leaves North London in the summer.