Report: Tottenham want unhappy Inter and Portugal star
19 June at 13:40Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario this summer.
The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder has already featured for the national team in the World Cup recently and was loaned out to West Ham last January by the nerazzurri. He impressed during his loan stint at London, appearing 13 times in the league, scoring twice and assisting once.
Reports from Corriere Dello Sport say that with Inter set to move for Mousa Dembele, Tottenham could look to bring Joao Mario to North London to replace the outgoing Belgian.
Spurs have been observing Joao Mario since January and feel that he'll be the perfect man to replace Dembele, for whom Inter have been in constant contact recently.
Joao Mario has made it clear that he will not stay in Italy and has grown frustrated and Mauricio Pochettino feels that he will be perfect to play him in the 4-2-3-1 system that Tottenham play.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
