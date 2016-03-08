Star defender to reject Chelsea and Inter Milan advances
27 June at 14:40AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Inter Milan in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The Greek international centre back became a fan favourite when he scored the winner to help AS Roma beat Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. Kostas Manolas has a termination clause of 36 million euros in his contract with the Italian club.
As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, Kostas Manolas is ready to reject advances from the English Premier League club and the Nerazzurri in order to continue with the capital club of Italy.
Kostas Manolas is also convinced by the project that is currently guided by AS
Roma direct of football Monchi and the club’s manager Eusebio Di Francesco.
In the near future, there could be a possibility that Kostas Manolas, who has been a transfer target for Chelsea and Inter Milan, could negotiate a new contract to change the release clause.
CLCIK HERE TO READ MORE SERIEA NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
Go to comments